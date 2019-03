Bridget sat down with Cameron and Reed of Nooky Jones prior to their show at Canopy Club on March 16th. The Neo-Soul R&B band from Minneapolis discussed their influences regarding the rich music scene in the Twin Cities, the strong role of improvisation in their music, and got us all hyped for for their show tonight! Featuring songs “Hello”, “Gimme Some More”, and “Sweet Wine” by Nooky Jones. Check them out at their website!