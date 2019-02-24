Oscars playlist

The 91st Academy Awards take place Sunday, Feb. 24, and they’re looking to be pretty interesting, considering there is going to be no host this year.
Something I always like to do before watching the Oscars is look back on past Oscar winners and nominees to see how the Oscars have developed and changed since the first Academy Awards in 1929. This year I am particularly interested in the Best Original Song category, which was first awarded in 1935 at the 7th Academy Awards. To get a better idea of what songs have won in the Best Original Song category, I made a playlist of several Oscar nominated songs since 1935. This playlist, naturally, contains a wide variety of songs that will bring back many memories and will most likely have you singing along.
Below is a list of all the songs included in the playlist, the Oscars they were presented at, which movie they’re from and who wrote and composed them (all provided by www.oscars.org). Enjoy, and happy Oscars Sunday!
- “The Way You Look Tonight” at the 9th Academy Awards (1937) from “Swing Time”; music by Jerome Kern; lyrics by Dorothy Fields (WINNER)
- “They Can’t Take That Away from Me” at the 10th Academy Awards (1938) from “Shall We Dance”; music by George Gershwin; lyrics by Ira Gershwin (NOMINATED)
- “Over the Rainbow” at the 12th Academy Awards (1940) from “The Wizard of Oz”; music by Harold Arlen; lyrics by E.Y. Harburg (WINNER)
- “When You Wish Upon a Star” at the 13th Academy Awards (1941) from “Pinocchio”; music by Leigh Harline; lyrics by Ned Washington (WINNER)
- “White Christmas” at the 15th Academy Awards (1943) from “Holiday Inn”; music and lyrics by Irving Berlin (WINNER)
- “Moon River” at the 34th Academy Awards (1962) from “Breakfast at Tiffany’s”; music by Henry Mancini; lyrics by Mack David (WINNER)
- “Chim Chim Cher-ee” at the 37th Academy Awards from “Mary Poppins”; music by Richard M. Sherman; lyrics by Robert B. Sherman (WINNER)
- “Rainbow Connection” at the 52nd Academy Awards from “The Muppet Movie”; music by Paul Williams; lyrics by Kenny Ascher (NOMINATED)
- “Endless Love” at the 54th Academy Awards (1982) from “Endless Love”; music and lyrics by Lionel Richie (NOMINATED)
- “(I’ve Had) The Time of My Life” at the 60th Academy Awards (1988) from “Dirty Dancing”; music by Franke Private, John DeNicola and Donald Markowitz; lyrics by Franke Previte (WINNER)
- “Under the Sea” at the 62nd Academy Awards (1990) from “The Little Mermaid”; music by Alan Menken; lyrics by Howard Ashman (WINNER)
- “Somewhere in My Memory” at the 63rd Academy Awards (1991) from “Home Alone”; music by John Williams; lyrics by Leslie Bricusse (NOMINATED)
- “Beauty and the Beast” at the 64th Academy Awards (1992) from “Beauty and the Beast”; music by Alan Menken; lyrics by Howard Ashman (WINNER)
- “Be Our Guest” at the 64th Academy Awards (1992) from “Beauty and the Beast”; music by Alan Menken; lyrics by Howard Ashman (NOMINATED)
- “A Whole New World” at the 65th Academy Awards (1993) from “Aladdin”; music by Alan Menken; lyrics by Tim Rice (WINNER)
- “Can You Feel the Love Tonight” at the 67th Academy Awards (1995) from “The Lion King”; music by Elton John; lyrics by Tim Rice (WINNER)
- “Circle of Life” at the 67th Academy Awards (1995) from “The Lion King”; music by Elton John; lyrics by Tim Rice (NOMINATED)
- “Colors of the Wind” at the 68th Academy Awards (1996) from “Pocahontas”; music by Alan Menken; lyrics by Stephen Schwartz (WINNER)
- “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” at the 68th Academy Awards (1996) from “Toy Story”; music and lyrics by Randy Newman (NOMINATED)
- “Journey to the Past” at the 70th Academy Awards (1998) from “Anastasia”; music by Stephen Flaherty; lyrics by Lynn Ahrens (NOMINATED)
- “Go the Distance” at the 70th Academy Awards (1998) from “Hercules”; music by Alan Menken; lyrics by David Zippel (NOMINATED)
- “You’ll Be in My Heart” at the 72nd Academy Awards (2000) from “Tarzan”; music and lyrics by Phil Collins (WINNER)
- “When She Loved Me” at the 72nd Academy Awards (2000) from “Toy Story 2”; music and lyrics by Randy Newman (NOMINATED)
- “If I Didn’t Have You” at the 74th Academy Awards (2002) from “Monsters Inc.”; music and lyrics by Randy Newman (WINNER)
- “I Move On” at the 75th Academy Awards (2003) from “Chicago”; music by John Kander; lyrics by Fred Ebb (NOMINATED)
- “Believe” at the 77th Academy Awards (2005) from “The Polar Express”; music by Glen Ballard; lyrics by Alan Silvestri (NOMINATED)
- “Falling Slowly” at the 80th Academy Awards (2008) from “Once”; music and lyrics by Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova (WINNER)
- “So Close” at the 80th Academy Awards (2008) from “Enchanted”; music by Alan Menken; lyrics by Stephen Schwartz (NOMINATED)
- “Almost There” at the 82nd Academy Awards (2010) from “The Princess and the Frog”; music and lyrics by Randy Newman (NOMINATED)
- “We Belong Together” at the 83rd Academy Awards (2011) from “Toy Story 3”; music and lyrics by Randy Newman (WINNER)
- “I See the Light” at the 83rd Academy Awards (2011); music by Alan Menken; lyrics by Glenn Slater (NOMINATED)
- “Pi’s Lullaby” at the 85th Academy Awards (2013) from “Life of Pi”; music by Michael Danna; lyrics by Bombay Jayashri (NOMINATED)
- “The Moon Song” at the 86th Academy Awards (2014) from “Her”; music by Karen O; lyrics by Karen O and Spike Jonze (NOMINATED)
- “Glory” at the 87th Academy Awards (2015) from “Selma”; music and lyrics by John Stephens and Lonnie Lynn (WINNER)
- “Audition (The Fools Who Dream)” at the 89th Academy Awards (2017) from “La La Land”; music by Justin Hurwitz; lyrics by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (NOMINATED)
- “How Far I’ll Go” at the 89th Academy Awards (2017) from “Moana”; music and lyrics by Lin-Manuel Miranda (NOMINATED)
- “Remember Me” at the 90th Academy Awards (2018) from “Coco”; music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez (WINNER)
- “Mystery of Love” at the 90th Academy Awards (2018) from “Call Me by Your Name”; music and lyrics by Sufjan Stevens (NOMINATED)
- “All the Stars” at the 91st Academy Awards (2019) from “Black Panther”; music by Kendrick Lamar, Mark “Sounwave” Spears and Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith; lyrics by Kendrick Lamar, SZA and Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith
- “The Place Where Lost Things Go” at the 91st Academy Awards (2019) from “Mary Poppins Returns”; music by Marc Shaiman; lyrics by Scott Wittman and Marc Shaiman
