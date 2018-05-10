Pitchfork Music Festival is little over two months away, taking place July 20-22, 2018. Headlining the 3-day music festival are big names like Tame Impala, Fleet Foxes and Ms. Lauryn Hill. Beyond that, Chicago natives like Noname, Kweku Collins and Saba are performing right in Union Park in Chicago. The lineup includes so much more, so be sure to check out the full list. In the meantime, definitely check out our Pitchfork 2018 playlist, curated by yours truly.

You can get tickets here.

But your pals at WPGU are giving away 1 pair of 3-day passes, so listen up if you want them!

To enter, follow these steps:

1. Follow WPGU 107.1 on Twitter

2. Retweet and like the tweet (that mentions the giveaway and playlist)

3. Tag 2 friends

4. Quote tweet using the hashtag #P4Fest

Winners will be announced Monday, May 14, 2018. Good luck!