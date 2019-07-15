Pitchfork 2019 Preview

Pitchfork season is upon us once again. The annual summer festival, now in its 13th year, is coming up on July 19th through the 21st. This year’s headliners include Haim, The Isley Brothers and Robyn. Other acts can be found on the festival website. Still unsure of who to see? Have no fear, WPGU has you covered! We’ve included three playlists on our Spotify to help you get ready for the upcoming festival. Be sure to also check out our Instagram, WPGUillini, where we will be posting coverage of the event.

Happy listening!