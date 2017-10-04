PRE MID TERM PLAYLIST
Midterm season is here, and for the college students across the country that means one thing: long nights at the library jamming out to your favorite pump up songs. Having a positive state of mind is key to nailing your mid-terms, these tracks will get you to your exam with a skip in your step. Check out the Spotify playlist at the bottom, or if you have more time, watch these groovy music videos too!
Get Down on it – Kool & the Gang
Best of My Love – The Emotions
I’m Coming Out – Diana Ross
Never Too Much – Luther Vandross
A Lover’s Holiday (Single Version) – Change
September – Earth Wind & Fire
I Wanna Be Your Lover – Prince
Good Times – Chic
Blame It on the Boogie – The Jacksons
Le Freak – Chic