Blondie becomes Blondie. On February 1, 1980, “Call Me” was released in the US as a single. The past’s new wave and today’s “old new wave”, it remains a classic. At the peak of their mainstream success, “Call Me” was originally the theme for the 80s film, American Gigolo, starring Richard Gere. The single was the end result of a collaboration between lead vocalist Debbie Harry and Italian producer Giorgio Moroder; known for his previous successes with disco queen, Donna Summer.

Subliminally about a prostitute, “Call Me” claimed the number one spot on the Billboard Hot 100 chart for six consecutive weeks. The track sold one million copies and was then certified Gold by the Recording Industry Association of America. The single also went big in countries like the UK and Canada, reaching number one for the fourth time in the UK and second time in Canada. It was also number one on Billboard magazine’s year-end chart.

“Call Me” went on to be nominated for a Grammy for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal in 1981. Shortly after, the band took a break during which Harry and Jimmy Destri, keys, released solo albums. After health and relationship complications within the band, Blondie officially announced their breakup in November 1982.