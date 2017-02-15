Millenials don’t remember the day, but they remember the song. The Beatles “Eight Days a Week” was released in the United States a day after Valentine’s Day in 1965, with “I Don’t Want to Spoil The Party” on the B-side. It wasn’t until about March of 1965 that the song hit the top of the Billboard chart. “Eight Days a Week” was an instant classic along side other Beatles hits like “I Feel Fine” and “Ticket to Ride”, “Help!”, and “Yesterday” later in the year.

The pop, love tune is not just one of their dozens of hits. This song goes above and beyond to prove a message to a love. With lyrics like, “Eight days a week is not enough to show I care,” it’s clear that John Lennon and Paul McCartney wrote this for special ladies in their lives. The fun claps, mix of guitars and drums make it the upbeat song it is.

The message in “Eight Days a Week” clearly stuck much better than the song that was on the B-side. Though “I Don’t Want to Spoil The Party” is a love song, it’s far more folky than the pop based hit on the A-side.

Though this song is considered one of The Beatles best pieces, Lennon nearly refused to play it live. McCartney played it for the first time in 2013 on his Out There! Tour.