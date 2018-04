Well, it’s been spring for a month, even though the weather makes that hard to believe. Here’s a playlist full of easy, breezy tracks in hopes of warmer weather. Each song is reminiscent of spring in some way, whether it’s literally in the title or just gives off a carefree vibe. As we near the end of the semester, it’s also a great playlist to use as background music while studying for finals. If you’re looking for a laid-back, feel-good songs, ring in the spring with this playlist.