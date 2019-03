Host: Bridget

Today we discussed NME’s recent interview with Twenty One Pilots and WPGU concert series.

NME article link is also posted on the Request Live Facebook Page

The Con – Tegan and Sara

We Don’t Believe What’s On TV – twenty one pilots

12 Fingers – Young the Giant

The High Road – Three Days Grace

Smalltown Boy – Bronski Beat

Song 2 – Blur

Separate – PVRIS

One Magic Moment – Bad Suns

Blood Red Summer – Coheed and Cambria

Long Way Out – Sun Stereo

Drugstore Perfume – Gerard Way

Whirring – The Joy Formidable

Walcott – Vampire Weekend

You’ll Be Fine – Palaye Royale