RL 3-15-19 The New Warped Tour?

Host: Bridget

Today we talked about Sad Summer Fest which is being teased by The Maine, Mayday Parade, LIFT, and State Champs – many speculate it may be the new Warped Tour! We also discussed Youtuber Lilly Singh’s upcoming new 1:30am spot on NBC’s late night – making her the only woman to host a talk show on late night network tv! Read more about all of it at facebook.com/requestlive1071!

ANNOUNCEMENT: Bridget will be interviewing Nooky Jones tomorrow at 1pm live in studio! Make sure to tune in!

ANNOUNCEMENT 2: We are going on break! There will be no Request Live next week, but don’t worry – we will be back to our normal schedule starting Monday March 25th!

Playlist:

Anyone Else – PVRIS

Migraine – twenty one pilots

Lovely Cup – GROUPLOVE

Kick Me – Sleeping With Sirens

Rose-Colored Boy – Paramore

Timebomb – WALK THE MOON

Smoke – PVRIS

Sutphin Boulevard – Blood Orange

Yellow Brick Roads – Backseat Goodbye

Obvious Bicycle – Vampire Weekend

Pop Muzik – M

Ride the Lightening – Metallica

Neighbors – Now, Now

Too Fast for Love – Motley Crue