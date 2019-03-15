RL 3-15-19 The New Warped Tour?

Host: Bridget
Today we talked about Sad Summer Fest which is being teased by The Maine, Mayday Parade, LIFT, and State Champs – many speculate it may be the new Warped Tour! We also discussed Youtuber Lilly Singh’s upcoming new 1:30am spot on NBC’s late night – making her the only woman to host a talk show on late night network tv! Read more about all of it at facebook.com/requestlive1071!
ANNOUNCEMENT: Bridget will be interviewing Nooky Jones tomorrow at 1pm live in studio! Make sure to tune in!
ANNOUNCEMENT 2: We are going on break! There will be no Request Live next week, but don’t worry – we will be back to our normal schedule starting Monday March 25th!
Playlist:
Anyone Else – PVRIS
Migraine – twenty one pilots
Lovely Cup – GROUPLOVE
Kick Me – Sleeping With Sirens
Rose-Colored Boy – Paramore
Timebomb – WALK THE MOON
Smoke – PVRIS
Sutphin Boulevard – Blood Orange
Yellow Brick Roads – Backseat Goodbye
Obvious Bicycle – Vampire Weekend
Pop Muzik – M
Ride the Lightening – Metallica
Neighbors – Now, Now
Too Fast for Love – Motley Crue