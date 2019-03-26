RL 3-26-19 All Time Tuff

Host: Bridget
Today I gave away a pair of Rod Tuffcurls tickets and we learned that All Time Low are currently working on a new album – you can read more about that here! And of course listened to some great music chosen by YOU.
Playlist (approximate):
Forest – twenty one pilots
Someday – The Strokes
Animal – AURORA
We’ve Got Everything – Modest Mouse
Stay In My Corner – The Arcs
Blood Pressure – MUTEMATH
Knee Socks – Arctic Monkeys
Lo/Hi – The Black Keys
I Miss You – blink-182
One – The Birthday Massacre
Change – The Revivalists
Shine – Collective Soul
Strange Magic – Electric Light Orchestra
Felicia vs Stegotron – The Underwerewolves