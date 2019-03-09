RL 3-8-19 INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY

Host: Bridget
In honor of International Woman’s Day, I challenged you to request songs featuring amazing women in music with the goal of filling the hour with only female voices – AND WE DID IT! And then some! Thanks so much for tuning in and for your awesome requests! Polar Bear Nation rules! Listen to it here and check out the playlist below, also available at facebook.com/RequestLive1071!
Playlist:
Fight Club – LIGHTS
Queen – Flint Eastwood
Heat wave – Snail Mail
Punching in a dream – The Naked And Famous
Hide and seek – Imogen Heap
Magic – Ladyhawke
C’mon – Go Betty Go
Doll Parts – Hole
Trying – Bully
Crushcrushcrush – Paramore
Daughter – Tara Terra
Valery – Amy Winehouse
Honorable mentions that we didn’t have time for:
9-5 – Dolly Parton
Stuck – The Aces
Prehistoric – Now, Now