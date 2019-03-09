RL 3-8-19 INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S DAY

Host: Bridget

In honor of International Woman’s Day, I challenged you to request songs featuring amazing women in music with the goal of filling the hour with only female voices – AND WE DID IT! And then some! Thanks so much for tuning in and for your awesome requests! Polar Bear Nation rules! Listen to it here and check out the playlist below, also available at facebook.com/RequestLive1071!

Playlist:

Fight Club – LIGHTS

Queen – Flint Eastwood

Heat wave – Snail Mail

Punching in a dream – The Naked And Famous

Hide and seek – Imogen Heap

Magic – Ladyhawke

C’mon – Go Betty Go

Doll Parts – Hole

Trying – Bully

Crushcrushcrush – Paramore

Daughter – Tara Terra

Valery – Amy Winehouse

Honorable mentions that we didn’t have time for:

9-5 – Dolly Parton

Stuck – The Aces

Prehistoric – Now, Now