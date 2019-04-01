RL 4-1-19 Our New Format

Hosts: Bridget + the Belle

Request Live, the show that listens back is now becoming the show that listens to Nickleback! In addition to replacing request live with Nickleback Power Hour, we hear that WPGU is switching to new heavy rotations featuring Nickleback, Smash Mouth, Kidz Bop, and uninterrupted hours of Hide and Seek by Imogene Heap, Sandstorm by Darude, and Oceanman by Ween! Also we discussed Spotify’s “Discocover Weekly” prank and a tour that sounds too good to be true. Links are also up at facebook.com/RequestLive1071!