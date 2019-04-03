Request Live

RL 4-3-19 Umbrella Academy + TOP

- by Bridget MB

Host: Bridget

Today, we talked about Gerard Way’s announcement of an Umbrella Academy season 2 and Twenty One Pilot’s huge milestone of 1 billion streams on Spotify! Links and playlist are also up at
https://www.facebook.com/RequestLive1071/

Playlist:

Yes Yes Yes – Elsinore
Air Catcher – twenty one pilots
Loud Magic – Foreign Air
Closer – Ashland
Mutilated Lips – Ween
Slowtown – twenty one pilots
Now or Never Now – Metric
Ready or Not – Boxcar Graffiti
Old Cold River – The GROWLERS
Red Hands – Walkofftheearth
10538 Overture – Electric Light Orchestra
Highway Tune – Greta Van Fleet
Lavender – Emily Blue
Friends – Ex Okays

Related Posts

RL 4-5-19 Billboard Nominees and Simple Creatures

RL 4-1-19 Our New Format

RL 3-27-19 A Star Wars is Born

About Bridget MB

View all posts by Bridget MB →