With summer comes an array of music festivals one of which is Ruido Fest. For its third year, Ruido Fest is bringing a fusion of Alternative and Latin music to Chicago. From July 8th-10th Ruido Fest will be held in Pilsen at Addams/Medill Park. Even if the headliners don’t seem familiar, I can give you a little insight. Ruido Fest offers raggae with Cultura Profética, electro with Bomba Estéreo or a funky blend of sounds with Los Amigos Invisibles. There are a number of artists who cover a number of genres such as Julieta Vengas who covers genres such as pop rock, indie and Folk rock, and Mon Laferte who covers genres from blues, alternative rock, indie rock and pop. And headlining Saturday is Mexican rock legends Molotov bringing their unique a rap/alternative rock combination with a comedic twist.

And like their sister show, Riot Fest, Ruido brings a lot more than just music. Last year had the rides, VR booths, a luchador ring, but probably best of all, some of Chicago’s best Mexican food. The festival will have a little bit for everyone.

Ruido Fest is a music festival which brings a number of acts and sounds from all over to Chicago. If you want to buy a ticket you better hurry! Get your tickets today here!

Check out some of the artists that are going to be there with this WPGU made playlist!