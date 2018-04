4.6.18 – Camilia and the rest of the WPGU crew had the pleasure of having Chicago based band “The Slaps” on air for a live performance and interview. Along with playing music, The Slaps answered questions on where they met, what inspires their sound, as well as many other questions the unravel the bands story and persona.

Follow the band at:

https://www.instagram.com/the.slaps/?hl=en

https://theslaps.bandcamp.com/

Watch or listen below!