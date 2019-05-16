Music / Playlist

Slow it Down playlist

- by Paige Patano

Even though it is the summertime, it’s pretty likely that our lives are just as busy and fast-paced
as they were during the school year. Whether we’re working a minimum wage job or a full-time
internship, the summer months are not necessarily a break for college students. I created this nifty little playlist full of my favorite folky indie songs that are a bit slower in nature to remind us to take a breather. It’s full of songs that’ll cause you to take a deep breath and relax. Life moves fast, but sometimes we just need to slow it down.


About Paige Patano

Paige's interests include and are pretty much limited to listening to music, making awful puns and drinking copious amounts of coffee. When she's not discovering new tunes or listening to the same album for the 146th time, you can catch her barista-ing at Espresso Royale or making obscure New Girl references.

