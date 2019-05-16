Slow it Down playlist

Even though it is the summertime, it’s pretty likely that our lives are just as busy and fast-paced

as they were during the school year. Whether we’re working a minimum wage job or a full-time

internship, the summer months are not necessarily a break for college students. I created this nifty little playlist full of my favorite folky indie songs that are a bit slower in nature to remind us to take a breather. It’s full of songs that’ll cause you to take a deep breath and relax. Life moves fast, but sometimes we just need to slow it down.



