Songs about Places playlist

A common theme in many songs is locations. A lot of people have playlists for their hometowns or places they want to travel to. I’ve compiled a list of a few just a few of the many songs that exist about places to instill some inspiration and nostalgia inside of you, as well as simply to provide you with a diverse playlist of some songs. Enjoy, and don’t forget to travel as much as you possibly can!
Related Posts
About Carolina Garibay
Carolina, or Cari, is from the Northwest side of Chicago who enjoys all things British, especially music. Her favorite Beatle is John, but she also has a soft spot for Paul. If she's not at Espresso Royale making playlists, she's probably scoping out campus for the best gluten-free food.View all posts by Carolina Garibay →