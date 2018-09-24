Sampling is when an artist takes a small part of a different song and uses it in their own song. This has become a common practice in the hip hop community as many producers use a few different samples in a song. Artists like Kanye West have made careers out of creative sampling and you will hear no shortage of it here as producers constantly push the envelope by making samples bend into any sound they want. In this playlist you will find the original song followed by the hip hop song that sampled it. The harder the samples are to find, the better they are.