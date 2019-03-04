Songs to Sing in the Car playlist

To me, it’s all about the journey, not the destination. And by that, I mean that the most important part of a trip in the car isn’t always where you’re going, but if you have a great playlist to listen to while you get there. I’ve compiled a playlist full of songs that’ll make you sing loud enough to capture the attention of the car next to you at a stoplight. There’s some lesser-known artists, some popular bands, and some classics on there- something for any mood you’re in. Happy steering wheel drumming!