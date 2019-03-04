Songs to Sing in the Car playlist

To me, it’s all about the journey, not the destination. And by that, I mean that the most important part of a trip in the car isn’t always where you’re going, but if you have a great playlist to listen to while you get there. I’ve compiled a playlist full of songs that’ll make you sing loud enough to capture the attention of the car next to you at a stoplight. There’s some lesser-known artists, some popular bands, and some classics on there- something for any mood you’re in. Happy steering wheel drumming!
About Emma Boone
Emma, or Em, is an advertising major with a soft spot for alternative music. Her favorite song changes almost daily, and she could name a million reasons why Spotify is the best music streaming service. Catch her binge watching Netflix documentaries or on, you guessed it, Spotify, finding new music for her playlist of the month.View all posts by Emma Boone →