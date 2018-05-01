Finals may be starting Friday, but that means that summer is just around the corner, kicking off a three month break from the stress of school. Even if you have summer classes or a job, summer is generally a laid back time so why not enjoy it with some laid back songs? All of the songs on this playlist either have a summer-themed title or an easygoing vibe. It includes some of my favorite artists to listen to in the summer, Twin Peaks and Kings of Leon, as well as a few new songs I’ve been enjoying thoroughly. Whether you’re studying for finals or celebrating the end of the school year, give this playlist a listen!