Finals may be starting Friday, but that means that summer is just around the corner, kicking off a three month break from the stress of school. Even if you have summer classes or a job, summer is generally a laid back time so why not enjoy it with some laid back songs? All of the songs on this playlist either have a summer-themed title or an easygoing vibe. It includes some of my favorite artists to listen to in the summer, Twin Peaks and Kings of Leon, as well as a few new songs I’ve been enjoying thoroughly. Whether you’re studying for finals or celebrating the end of the school year, give this playlist a listen!

No More Stories

About The Author

Kyra is a sophomore from the South Side of Chicago studying Advertising. She loves looking at album cover art and discovering new music. Besides the gift that is music, Kyra is a huge Harry Potter nerd and lover of stupid jokes.

