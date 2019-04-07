Music / Playlist

Sunday Funday Playlist

- by Emma Boone

Sunday is, and always has been, my favorite day of the week. Especially as the weather gets warmer, Sundays just get better and better. This playlist is a mix of classic Sunday acoustics like Jack Johnson’s “Banana Pancakes,” and more upbeat beats like Cousin Simple’s “Song to Emma” to get you pumped for the week ahead. Happy Sunday, and happy listening!

About Emma Boone

Emma, or Em, is an advertising major with a soft spot for alternative music. Her favorite song changes almost daily, and she could name a million reasons why Spotify is the best music streaming service. Catch her binge watching Netflix documentaries or on, you guessed it, Spotify, finding new music for her playlist of the month.

View all posts by Emma Boone →