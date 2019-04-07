Sunday is, and always has been, my favorite day of the week. Especially as the weather gets warmer, Sundays just get better and better. This playlist is a mix of classic Sunday acoustics like Jack Johnson’s “Banana Pancakes,” and more upbeat beats like Cousin Simple’s “Song to Emma” to get you pumped for the week ahead. Happy Sunday, and happy listening!
Sunday Funday Playlist
