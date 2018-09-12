Summer is great for a lot of reasons, but I know what my favorite reason is: Summer is when I can catch up on new music releases AND discover old music that I’d been meaning to check out a long, long time ago. The music I listen to during summer pretty much shapes what I’ll be listening to all fall, when I have no time to find new tunes and desperately need some background music for those late library nights.

It’s been a minute since I’ve shared a playlist, so here’s a short little collection of songs to update you on all the alternative goodness that I’ve been listening to throughout the warm months — I hope it makes your music discovery process a little bit easier as we head into this busy semester!