Summer is great for a lot of reasons, but I know what my favorite reason is: Summer is when I can catch up on new music releases AND discover old music that I’d been meaning to check out a long, long time ago. The music I listen to during summer pretty much shapes what I’ll be listening to all fall, when I have no time to find new tunes and desperately need some background music for those late library nights.

It’s been a minute since I’ve shared a playlist, so here’s a short little collection of songs to update you on all the alternative goodness that I’ve been listening to throughout the warm months — I hope it makes your music discovery process a little bit easier as we head into this busy semester!

About The Author

Paige's interests include and are pretty much limited to listening to music, making awful puns and drinking copious amounts of coffee. When she's not discovering new tunes or listening to the same album for the 146th time, you can catch her barista-ing at Espresso Royale or making obscure New Girl references.

