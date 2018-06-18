The “indie” section of alternative music is one of the most unique areas of music, in my opinion. Every song is extremely unique, crafting a sound unlike any other tune you might know, while still fitting into what we know as indie or alternative.

Indie can sometimes come across as an intimidating title. When you hear an indie artists name, they’re usually obscure and hard to pinpoint. Again, this is something I think very niche to what we know as indie music. Quirkiness is the cornerstone to this genre of music, which even shines through in the songs released, their sound and lyrics.

If you’re looking for a way to explore just what indie has to offer, you can start here with this playlist. Each artist offers something different, yet interesting. They also give you a sample of what indie can be, while still leading you onto different avenues of musical discovery.