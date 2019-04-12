Spring has finally arrived in Champaign after a long, hard winter. I’m a huge fan of spring and the activities that take place. Sitting on the quad, Murphy’s in the warmer weather, going on long walks…you name it, I’m there. My favorite thing about springtime, though, is the warm spring nights. There’s a slight breeze in the air, but you’re able to go out without a bulky coat and you actually get to leave class while the sun is still out (shoutout to my fellow classmates that have class after 5pm…we’re all in this together). That is why I created a “warm spring nights” playlist to celebrate the lovely spring weather Champaign is experiencing. Enjoy it before it snows again! I’m kidding, but with the unpredictable Midwest weather, anything is possible.