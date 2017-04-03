Weekly Update 4/03:

Sufjan Stevens announced plans to release a live album based off of the Carrie & Lowell tour he embarked on two years ago corresponding with the release of the album. Carrie & Lowell was released to great critical and popular acclaim. Patrons of the tour described the concerts as somber, and almost spiritual. Hopefully the vibe of the performance will translate well to folks listening at home. Carrie & Lowell Live will be released on April 28th.

Stevens is also due to release a collaboration album Planetarium on June 9th. Planetarium is a collaboration with the National member Bryce Dessner, and Nico Muhly. Check out the Single “Saturn” below!

Dan Auerbach, best known for his work with the Black Keys, is releasing a album June 9th. He has just released the single “Shine on Me” for the upcoming album. Dan describes the album as “A love letter to Nashville”. He is working on the album with some of country music’s legends.