Grammys:

David Bowie dominated the fields he was nominated in. Winning more Grammys in the year following his death then throughout his whole career. He won for for Best Rock Performance, Best Alternative Album, and for Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical. Other notable winners were Chance the Rapper, the independent rapper who won best new artist, and Twenty One Pilots who accepted their award for best Pop Duo Performance in their skivvies.

Other winners from the night:

Album Of The Year:

WINNER: 25 — Adele

Song Of The Year:

WINNER: “Hello” — Adele Adkins & Greg Kurstin, songwriters (Adele)

Best New Artist:

WINNER: Chance The Rapper

Best Rock Performance:

WINNER: “Blackstar” — David Bowie

Best Rock Album:

WINNER: Tell Me I’m Pretty — Cage The Elephant

Best Alternative Music Album:

WINNER: Blackstar — David Bowie

Best R&B Performance:

WINNER: “Cranes in the Sky” — Solange