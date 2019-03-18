Women of the ’90s playlist

It’s Women’s History Month, and what better way to celebrate than with a playlist honoring the women of my favorite decade: The ’90s. All of the songs on this playlist are by women or women-fronted bands, and all of them are timeless. From Riot Grrrl bands like Bikini Kill to the softer sounds of Jewel and Macy Gray, there’s something for everyone to enjoy on here. (But especially note a personal favorite, Tori Amos’ “Cornflake Girl,”). Happy listening!