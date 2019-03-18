Women of the ’90s playlist

It’s Women’s History Month, and what better way to celebrate than with a playlist honoring the women of my favorite decade: The ’90s. All of the songs on this playlist are by women or women-fronted bands, and all of them are timeless. From Riot Grrrl bands like Bikini Kill to the softer sounds of Jewel and Macy Gray, there’s something for everyone to enjoy on here. (But especially note a personal favorite, Tori Amos’ “Cornflake Girl,”). Happy listening!
Related Posts
About Emma Boone
Emma, or Em, is an advertising major with a soft spot for alternative music. Her favorite song changes almost daily, and she could name a million reasons why Spotify is the best music streaming service. Catch her binge watching Netflix documentaries or on, you guessed it, Spotify, finding new music for her playlist of the month.View all posts by Emma Boone →