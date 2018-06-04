Father John Misty, led by frontman J. Tillman, is the perfect portrait of beautifully sad music. Showcasing mournful tales in happy sounds, Father John Misty knows how to captivate his listener. Lyrically, Father John Misty stands out, his songs are built in ways that advertise lyrics over anything else.

Father John Misty earns his spot as the Artist of the Week this week because not only does he exemplify a lyrically gifted artist, he also just dropped his new album “God’s Favorite Customer”. Besides his new album, he has a long list of hits. Here’s a playlist of some of Father John Misty’s highlights: