As the summer comes to a slow close, music festivals seem to just be starting. With Pitchfork finished, Lollapalooza is up next. In the spirit of the gigantic music festival, it’s fitting to name Jack White, Sunday’s headliner as the Artist of the Week.

Now a solo artist, Jack White is most known for his work in the White Stripes. He has won 12 Grammy Awards and has reached number one on many music charts. He has kept is minimalist, eccentric style through it all and isn’t afraid to apply those styles to his solo work. With three solo albums of his own, Jack White finds himself as a classic name in the alternative rock genre.

To check out more of Jack White, or to get ready for Sunday nights Lollapalooza performance, listen here!