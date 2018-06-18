Last fall, Joywave came to Foellinger Auditorium to entertain students with their unique indie rock, electronic blend of music. While Joywave is now a well known name in the indie-sphere, their success story is quite interesting. Hailing from New York, this band’s first big hit was a collaboration with Big Data. The song, “Dangerous”, hit the number one spot on Billboard and got a spotlight on the group. From there, they went on to play with The Killers and make an appearance at Lollapalooza 2014. They’ve also played with Bleachers, The Kooks, Metric, Young the Giant, and Cold War Kids. While their repertoire of featured performances is impressive, their music can hold its own. Below is a playlist of curated songs from the indie rock band – enjoy!