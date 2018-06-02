Pitchfork Music Festival will be here in less than two months! In preparation, I thought it may be helpful to go through each of the three days and examine some of the standouts on the lineup.

Background On The Festival

Pitchfork Music Festival is a 3 day event that takes place July 20-22nd in Union Park, Chicago. Most people when they hear “Chicago” and “music festival” in the same sentence, automatically throw a Lollapalooza perspective. I’m guilty of this. However, after attending P4KFest last year, I can guarantee that it is not the same. At P4KFest, you’ll find yourself surrounded by a mainly older (21+) crowd. While the festival is all ages, the smaller known acts don’t pull as highly from a teenage crowd. The number of attendants is reflective of the acts – it’s lesser. Which can be nice: no long lines, easier to get close to the stage, and overall a chiller vibe.

Friday, July 20 Lineup Highlights

Tame Impala

A highly anticipated headliner this year, Tame Impala will be closing out P4KFest on Friday. A psychedelic rock band that formed in the 2000s, they have received high praise for their albums Currents and Lonerism. While they have not dropped anything recently, they will likely be a sought after act. Check out our website for past reviews on both of the previously mentioned albums, as well as, a playlist of some of our favorites from them.

"8 Tame Impala Songs You Need to Listen To"

"Lonerism Album Review"

"Currents Album Review"

Courtney Barnett

Known for her collaboration with Kurt Vile, Courtney Barnett has recently reemerged in the rock scene with her new album Tell Me How You Really Feel. She is adored for her lyrical abilities and forceful instrumentation. Below are two of our album reviews for Barnett.

"Lotta Lice Sea Album Review"

"Tell Me How You Really Feel Album Review"

Julien Baker

If you’re from the CU area, you may recognize this artist as they performed last year at Pygmalion Festival. Dropping her first EP at 20 years old, Baker always gives an extremely moving performance. Her voice leads you into the dark corners of life as her lyrics touch upon religion, love, loneliness, and death. I would advise bringing a small packet of tissues to her set.

Lucy Dacus

Similar to Courtney Barnett and Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus is an strong female voice in rock. She too approaches big life questions in her music and does so unafraid. Her newest album, Historian, has received much praise as Dacus “doesn’t merely reckon with loss; she tells a story about the way people carry each other through time”.

Check out my playlist of the mentioned lineup highlights, and a handful of songs from other groups that will be performing at P4KFest on Friday!