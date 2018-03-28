Rex Orange County, an up-and-coming artist performing at this year’s Lollapalooza, is a must listen for all musically-explorative people. Described as “anti-pop”, Rex Orange County crafts an interesting sound with tidbits of jazz, hip hop and alternative pop. Hailing from the village of Grayshot, Rex Orange County, fronted by Alex O’Connor, offers a different spin on emotionally-driven music. Most songs focus on newly-budding love or the complete opposite. “Loving is Easy” is a perfect example of how lovely O’Connor can be with lyrics like “Loving is easy / you’ve got me fucked up / yeah, loving is easy / when everything’s perfect / please don’t change a single thing for me.” On the other end of the spectrum, “Best Friend” shows the malicious side of love with the lyrics “I’ll be your biggest fan and you’ll be mine / But I still wanna break your heart and make you cry…” Just by comparing those two songs, it is easy to see that Rex Orange County has a unique view of love and presents it exactly in that way.

Here is a playlist of some of Rex Orange County’s “must listen” songs: