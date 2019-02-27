WPGU Valentine’s Day Dating Game 2019

The annual WPGU Dating Game came back fierce this past Valentine’s Day! This year, we had three guys with widely different personalities, one gal looking for love and an hour for them to win her heart. Now, we’re coming at you with the never-before-seen audio recording of the game! With a total of five rounds filled with the most out-there questions you can think of, this is without a doubt a blast to listen to.
