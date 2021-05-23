2000s Hits That TikTok Brought Back

The 2000s was an iconic era that echos the kind of freedom that people born during that time period reminisce about. It was filled with trends like frosty eyeshadow and ridiculous reality tv shows, but it had unforgettable music that makes current teenagers wish they grew up in that era. Fast-forward to 2021, TikTok brought on a revival of catchy hits from the 2000s through a series of trends and remixes. Here are some 2000s hits that blew up on TikTok.

“Cupid’s Chokehold” by Gym Class Heroes ft. Patrick Stump

Alternatively known as “Cupid’s Chokehold/Breakfast in America”, this song gained popularity on TikTok in the past few weeks, launching a surge of younger Gen Z’ers to discover and even older Gen Z’ers to rediscover the beloved single. It features Patrick Stump, a familiar voice to many and the lead vocalist of Fall Out Boy, repeatedly singing the chorus, “Take a look at my girlfriend/She’s the only one I got (Mbabarara)/Not much of a girlfriend/I never seem to get a lot (Mbabarara, mbabarara)”.

“Promiscuous” by Nelly Furtado ft. Timbaland

Though the song has been popular on the app for a while, it still remains popular because of the endless number of remixes it is used in. The simple but captivating beat makes the song suitable for a remix with nearly any song. The overall song makes it hard to pinpoint which genre this falls under, but it is clearly loved by many.

“Pump It” by Black Eyed Peas

Most listeners may associate this track with the app, but others will remember dancing to it because it was previously featured on the Wii game Just Dance 3 as one of the harder levels. It showcases singing vocals from all of the members and rapping vocals from everyone except for Fergie. The snippet 2:48-3:12 is the part many TikTok users are most familiar with.

“Gimme More” by Britney Spears

This is one of many Britney Spears songs that have been used on TikTok and like the rest of them, this track is used as part of a trend. This one is specifically showing what a user would wear if they were sitting in the front row of various fashion shows. Similar to the previous two songs, the track has a beat catchy enough to capture your attention and even make you feel like the center of attention.

“There’s a Good Reason These Tables Are Numbered Honey, You Just Haven’t Thought of It Yet” by Panic! At the Disco

In more recent weeks, a snippet (0:37-0:44) of this song has gained attention for being used in a trend describing a situation that is working in a person’s favor. While there are people who are understandably a little upset about this specific track from P!ATD becoming more well-known, others are glad this track is slowly making the band not known as the band who made the song “High Hopes”.

“Dear Maria, Count Me In” by All Time Low

A song that is now associated with the phrase, “Mom! It was never a phase, it’s a lifestyle!”, brought everyone together to unleash their inner emo kid. This was part of a trend that gave All Time Low more recognition and fans. It also gave attention to the actual “Maria” and this showed she is an actual person, not some character the band made up.