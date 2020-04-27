The 2000s brought us the iPod, Silly Bandz, Jason Derulo’s prime, and me :). Recently, I’ve spent most of my newfound free time reminiscing about the music I grew up with, from Eminem to Britney Spears. This is a playlist I compiled with top hits ranging from 2000-2010 to remind you of a simpler time.
2000s Playlist
