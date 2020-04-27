Music / Playlist

2000s Playlist

- by Tara Mobasher

The 2000s brought us the iPod, Silly Bandz, Jason Derulo’s prime, and me :). Recently, I’ve spent most of my newfound free time reminiscing about the music I grew up with, from Eminem to Britney Spears. This is a playlist I compiled with top hits ranging from 2000-2010 to remind you of a simpler time.

About Tara Mobasher

Tara is a journalism major from Southern California. In her free time she loves listening to music, finding new places to eat, and scrolling through TikTok.

View all posts by Tara Mobasher →