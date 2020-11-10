2020 U.S. Presidential Election Reflection

On Saturday, November 7, 2020, former Vice President Joe Biden and Senator Kamala Harris

were announced as President and Vice President elect. While America (and the world) watched

and waited after election day on November 3, I asked people to give me a song for how they were

feeling in this political moment.

“Revolution (Pts. 1 and 2)” by Nina Simone

Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 11:45 PM

“Somehow I can’t believe that the presidential election is this tight. Even though I knew we

probably wouldn’t have results tonight, I still can’t focus. The U.S. and state legislative results

coming in are keeping me going right now. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna

Pressley, Rashida Tlaib, Cori Bush, Sarah McBride. The future.” – Emily, College Student



“Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)” by ABBA

Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 10:39 PM

“Tuesday, I went to bed feeling dread about the decision that I thought that America had made

again. The way that things have progressed within the last 24 hours makes me feel like America

has a chance to redeem itself. Regardless of the outcome, I know the next couple of months will

be an uphill battle with CO-VID 19, but I think that this election could be the step forward that

we need to start making real progress.” – Nick, IT/Photographer



“Levan Polkka” by Loituma (you might know it as the song from leekspin.com)

Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11:30 PM

“because my brain is fried and that is how I feel” – Kealie, College Student



“mad woman” and “this is me trying” by Taylor Swift

Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11:42 PM

“I am in love with this album right now.” – Rebecca, College Student



“The End” by The Beatles and “The End” by The Doors

Friday, November 6, 2020 at 1:21 AM

“The End is near… Either for the election or the world… Maybe both.” – Luca, College Student



“Georgia” by Ludacris, Field Mob, and Jamie Foxx and “Georgia on My Mind” by Ray

Charles

Friday, November 6, 2020 at 4:54 AM

“I’ve been feeling an overwhelming amount of gratitude to the people of Detroit, Atlanta, and

Philadelphia.” – Anna, Postdoctoral Researcher



“Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” by Kate Bush

Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11:32 AM

“The way this song sounds, how upbeat it is, and the line “running up that hill” (out of context, at

least) for me feels very optimistic and victorious, and that’s how the feeling is going into a Biden

victory, returning to a sense of “normalcy”. But at the same time, what this song is really about

(originally) is men and women swapping their places to see what it’s like to be the other, and I think you could extend this to people from differing races, political parties, classes, and so on.

The margins by which Biden are winning are tiny, and I doubt much will change about how

divided the US is right now. So, the darker undertone of this election is that we’re nowhere near

any greater understanding, empathy, kindness, or love as a society. The line from the song “You

don’t want to hurt me / But see how deep the bullet lies” really hits home – when the bullet lies

that deep, you need to examine more underlying causes to get it out. And it’s going to take a long

time and a different kind of change to make genuine progress, to truly run up that hill.” – Zona,

University of Illinois Student



“Trouble” by Rayland Baxter

Friday, November 6, 2020 at 11:40 AM

“I believe this song is very much how a lot of people feel/felt in these past eight months. The

nation and bouts of the world have shown so much hatred and cruelty, it’s scary to think of the

future most of the time because of unknowns. I have hope still even though I am anxious,

stressed, saddened, and angered.” – Allyson, College Student





“Are You Falling” by Woo

Friday, November 6, 2020 at 1:44 PM

“‘Are You Falling’ rests squarely in that category of songs you only need to hear once—it has

the bone-deep unease you might expect from Aphex Twin in one of his more misanthropic

moods, and yet it lacks even the smallest trace of ambition. The sewing-corner hominess which

typically defines Woo’s music curdles here into paranoid, microtonal claustrophobia. As I listen,

I find myself always stretching to make some sense of the chaos. Sometimes I think I might have

done it, but the feeling quickly disappears. Although it looks like the election may finally turn

out for the better, the connection between “Are You Falling” and my general feelings this week

probably requires no further explanation.” – Anonymous, MA Student in Literary Studies



“How You Like That” by BLACKPINK and “In My Feelings” by Drake

Friday, November 6, 2020 at 5:41 PM

“If Biden wins:

‘How You Like That’ by BLACKPINK because, truly, “Karma come and get some.’”



“If Trump wins:

‘In My Feelings’ by Drake because, well… ‘This shit got me in my feelings.’” – Shana, Graduate

Student



“Goodmorning – MTV Unplugged” by Bleachers

Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:15 AM

“We woke up to the best news.” – Abby, Registered Nurse





“Boogie Wonderland” by Earth, Wind & Fire, The Emotions

Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 11:39 AM

“I woke up to the news that Biden won, and I immediately got my roommates up too so we could

have a dance party over breakfast.” – Joey, College Student



“1 SIDED LOVE” by blackbear

Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 12:17 PM

“Hoping the results of this election can be the first step in bringing our country together as one.”-Jacob, Registered Nurse.



“just like magic” by Ariana Grande

Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 2:13 PM

“Because we finally won for America! Just like magic baby. Everything was meant to happen

exactly like this. We can only go up from here!” – Breanna, Social Media Coordinator



“Ribs” by Lorde

Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 4:32 PM

“I feel like my routine and my motivation to do anything was completely drained about seven

months ago. We’re all just sitting here in the middle of a pandemic and historic election in shock

– time is just passing and every day I realize I’m an adult with responsibilities in this terrifying

world. Being able to process all of this is so overwhelming. I just want to laugh until my ribs get

tough again.” – Faith, College Student



“thank u, next” by Ariana Grande

Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 4:52 PM

“‘thank u, next’ is the perfect description of how I feel about this election. Either way the

election would have went, things are not perfect. My vote counts for more than just me, my vote

is for everybody in my life that I love who are not awarded the privilege to vote. They have the

most to lose but are not awarded a voice in the process – and my vote is their vote. For me, this

election is a small victory because my existence will still be politicized. But seeing someone like

me, the child of an immigrant, gives me hope that we are heading in the right direction.” –

Vincent, College Student



“Freedom” by Beyoncé ft. Kendrick Lamar

Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 4:52 PM

“I chose Freedom by Beyoncé. I think this song describes how I felt about this election once we

knew who won. I think we as a nation have always moved towards more freedom, although too

slowly. This result once again proves that we are slowly moving towards great justice and

freedom. In the song, Beyoncé says “Freedom, where are you.” Even though we have won a

victory for freedom and democracy, we need to ask every day, “Freedom where are you?”

Because this was a small battle, but the fight isn’t over. We need to hold Biden/Harris

accountable. We need to keep pressing those in power to deliver freedom for all people that live

in America, citizens or not. We cannot sit back and stop paying attention to what people are in

power and what is happening to the powerless in this country. We must keep asking, “Freedom

where are you?” Even if you have already gotten yours.” – Divam, College Student



“Victory Celebration/End Title – Medley” by John Williams

Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 8:09 PM

“On top of an already rough 4 years, we had a long week filled with uncertainty. I think this song

just fills me with a sense of relief and accomplishment.” – Nathan, Videographer