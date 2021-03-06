A Eulogy to the Spring Break that Never Was

Living in the midst of a global pandemic, it was expected that Spring Break 2021 would be canceled here at the university. Regardless, as we approach the time of the spring-break-to-be and the weather is starting to warm up, I cannot help but be saddened by the fact that we do not get one. To mourn the loss of spring break and to celebrate spring breaks of the past, here are five albums/songs that will bring you back to some of your fondest spring break memories.

99.9%-Kaytranada

Featuring prominent tropical and house influences, Kaytranada’s debut album, 99.9%, is the perfect album for a do-it-yourself spring break. Featuring breezy instrumentals on songs such as “TRACK UNO” and “LITE SPOTS,” along with bangers like “GLOWED UP” and “YOU’RE THE ONE,” 99.9% will make you feel like you’re in paradise from the comforts of your own dorm, apartment, or house.

“Be Sweet”-Japanese Breakfast

The recently released single from indie rock star, Japanese Breakfast, is a great dive into the world of 80’s radio hits. Jubilant and free, “Be Sweet” will remind you of countless good times past, such as driving with the windows down on a sunny spring break day or celebrating a week off of school with your friends on the Quad.

Days Are Gone-HAIM

Another debut album, Days Are Gone is the perfect transition from spring to summer, the thesis of spring break. Kicking off the album with the intoxicating and warm jams “Falling” and “Forever,” this album is sure to put you into the mood for the approaching warmer months. Additionally, the emotional back half of the album will have you in your feels, missing the good times outside the pandemic.

“Cut to the Feeling”-Carly Rae Jepsen

Pop queen Carly Rae Jepsen never fails to deliver, and this track is definitely not an exception. Released almost four years ago, the euphoric pop song never fails to make me dance. Listening to this song is a one way ticket to serenity, peace of mind, and good times.

“This Life”-Vampire Weekend

This track from the iconic band’s latest album, Father of the Bride, will immediately recall sunshine, happiness, and no school. From the opening notes, the song transports the listener to the beach without actually having to go anywhere. The entire song is a fantastic reminder that summer is quickly approaching, which spring break usually is good for.