Adrianne Lenker: Songs and Instrumentals

As it gets colder, darker, our lives busy with midterms or work, the moments we have to walk,

breathe in the crisp fall air, revisit the familiarly orange fall hues of this town, reflect on the

complexities of the past year, are invaluable. Adrianne Lenker, the lead singer of indie folk band Big Thief, reminds us of this exact feeling on her new album Songs and the accompanying

Instrumentals, both released on October 23rd. Last year was a busy one for Lenker, along with

her bandmates Buck Meek, Max Oleartchik, and James Krivchenia, as they released two full-

length and both brilliant albums, U.F.O.F. and Two Hands. The trend continued this year, with

the group recording a new album in the Catskill Mountains, and Lenker spending her quarantine

recording Songs in a cabin in a forest as well. Out of this retreat came a patient, earnest, and

stunning album.



In an Instagram post, Lenker wrote, “amidst globally trying times, this music is merely a tiny

drop of an offering. It is a small moment along my own reflective journey, the road of which is

ever-widening,”. Earnest is the best way to describe Lenker. Her lyricism especially stands out

as poetic and deeply honest, both in her solo work and with Big Thief. In Songs, she reflects on

her memories with ex-girlfriend Indigo Sparkle, the pain of heartbreak, the complex feelings we

have for the past and our emotions. The album cover itself is a painting by Lenker’s

grandmother. Everything Lenker creates is deeply personal, familial, and raw.



“ingydar” (likely short for “Indigo darling”, referring to her ex-girlfirned) stands out as my

personal favorite piece from Songs. The lyrics are very clear and descriptive: “Minneapolis

schemes and dried flowers / From books half read / The juice of dark cherries cover his chin”.

The lyrics are complex, fitting in perfectly with the sing-songy rhythm. It’s hard to unpack every

line from the song since every line is so personal, but from her own memory she brings together

a larger meaning: “Everything eats and is eaten / time is fed”. She reminds us of the cyclical

nature of life, but adds to the richness of it by saying “time is fed”, fed with memories and

friendships.



In addition, Instrumentals is an essential part of the Lenker experience. The album has just two

pieces, each about fifteen to twenty minutes, of just instrumentals Stylistically, the fingerpicking

on the album reminds me stylistically of legendary guitarist Kaki King. The songs unfold much

like an interview with Lenker, slowly, gently, and quietly. You have to be patient to hear the full

story she wants to tell. The songs are also rich with background sounds like birds and

windchimes, with “mostly chimes” eventually evolving into a symphony of gentle chimes.



Songs is, as Lenker put it, her offering to a chaotic and complex world. It reminds us to be

mindful, to remember and appreciate the past, and to be grateful for the people around us.