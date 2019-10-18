Angsty Playlist

You know how it’s almost socially acceptable to be an angsty teen? I’d like to make an argument that it should be equally acceptable to be an angsty 21-year-old college senior. Between the stress of life after school and the stress of actual school, I found that this playlist of songs has been nice background noise during this weird transitional part of life. Featuring artists like Beach Bunny, Snail Mail, and Day Wave, this playlist is angstier than most.