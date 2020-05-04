Baking Playlist

Many of us have been quarantined for about 50 days now, and this has inevitably led to lots of baking. Whether it be cookies, brownies or bread, everyone on social media is sharing their creations. My experience as a mediocre baker has taught me that one of the keys to a good baking session is a great playlist to inspire and motivate you because baking can be exhausting at times. This playlist has a perfect mix of upbeat and chill songs to both relax and energize you while you bake that banana bread. Enjoy the playlist, and go bake something yummy!