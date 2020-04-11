Chill Jazz Hop Playlist

Sometimes, you just need to relax. Whether you are trying to focus on studying, or just want some chill beats, Jazz Hop and Lo-Fi Hip Hop are the perfect kind of music to have playing in the background. This playlist encompasses my favorite songs of the genre by legendary producers such as J Dilla and Nujabes. The beauty of this style is the ability to take from it what you want. It’s great background music, but listening with intent reveals beautiful instrumentals and the occasional slick rap verse.