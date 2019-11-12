Christmas 2019 Playlist

It’s snowing here in Champaign, and much like the groundhog signaling 6 more weeks of winter, it tells every radio station, Starbucks, middle-aged mom, and humanoid that (cue GOT meme) Christmas is coming. With it, comes the worst, most hellish byproduct of them all: Christmas music.

But for all the hate that Christmas music gets, it is actually pretty fantastic in moderation. Many of the songs are great oldies from the Rat Pack, the swingin’ era of the ’60s, while the modern remakes are catchy pop-rock infusions. And when I first started creating the playlist, I wanted to capture both of these sides. But ultimately, I ended up just going with all the classics, because the originals are too damn good.