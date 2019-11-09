Coll’s DJ Set List

Hypothetical: You are at the club with all of your friends and the music is HORRIBLE. No one is dancing. No one is happy. The bass is practically deafening the crowd. You think you’re going to leave

when—what’s that? The DJ has left the sound booth? This is the moment you’ve been waiting for. You open your bag and grab your iPod nano with Colleen’s ‘hey mr dj’ playlist!

Full disclosure, I have been crafting my DJ set since June. You just never know when you’re going to end up in the DJ booth. You gotta be prepared! This playlist ranges from obvious choices like “Juice” by Lizzo to some less popular dance tracks that I personally love. I am challenging you to make your emergency DJ setlist in the event that you find yourself needing to save the life of the party!