“COUNT ON ME” by BROCKHAMPTON

“SUGAR” is a song you’ve probably heard countless times either from TikTok or on the radio. This

was the song that helped the group BROCKHAMPTON gain more recognition and new

followers. Since then, they have unofficially released an album titled TECHNICAL

DIFFICULTIES and singles from their upcoming album, Roadrunner: New Light, New

Machine set to be released April 9. Their latest single “COUNT ON ME” was released April 1,

2021, and is the third track off of ROADRUNNER.

BROCKHAMPTON is a hip-hop group based in San Marcos, Texas (they have dubbed

themselves as “the best boyband since One Direction”). They first established themselves as

AliveSinceForever in 2010 and released their debut album three years later. The following year,

they rebranded themselves as “BROCKHAMPTON” and added more members, totaling sixteen

members. Though they have lost a few members along the way, they are still going strong

producing and releasing songs for their next album.

The catchy track features Ryan Beatty, A$AP ROCKY, SoGoneSoFlexy, and Shawn Mendes,

though they are not officially credited. Though this is the first official collaboration between

SoGone SoFlexy, A$AP ROCKY, and Shawn Mendes, the first two are officially credited on

other tracks in the album while Shawn Mendes is only on this track. Along with those four

artists, only two of the seven BH vocalists sing/rap on this track (Matt Champion and Jabari

Manwa).

It is the typical BH style (alternating between rapping and singing) and begins with a whistle

sample. A$AP ROCKY enters at 0:07 with an intro and his verse (verse 1) then the chorus, sung

by Jabari Manwa, Shawn Mendes, and Ryan Beatty, comes in and is the perfect complement to

the rapping parts. The next two verses feature SoGone SoFlexy and Matt Champion,

respectively, then the chorus is played again. Finally, the song ends with Jabari Manwa singing

“count on me” twice. The sound is similar to how BH started out, but it is a “cleaner” sound

compared to previous releases; the vocals are more pronounced and there aren’t as much

electronic sounds.

“COUNT ON ME” not only shows the progress of BH, but it also signals what the sound of the upcoming

album is going to be. Whatever that sound may be, fans of BH can expect an album that is worth

listening to because of the variety of featured artists, as well as the small number of BH

vocalists on each track. One thing about BH is that you can always count on them to never

release a bad song.