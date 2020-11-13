Crooked Colours: Vera

The release of new albums are always exciting, but I have always had a love for diving into older releases

from artists. That being said the past week, I have fallen in love with Vera by the Australian trio Crooked

Colours. This ten track album is their debut album years a few years after their first single releases. The

revisit of their older tracks came with a release of two new songs this week, and pays tribute to a group

that stepped into this new alternative/EDM scene a few years before the popularity began to rise.



They tease between alternative with acoustic guitar strums and futuristic bass with synths, and start

the album with acoustic chords and a soft lyrics. It is an album that keeps you on your feet, it seems

repetitive and calm at points until there are new sounds or elements added. It seems like these guys

went into the studio and tried to use every different sound possible. The album’s namesake, “Vera,” is

filled with the sounds of triangles, synths, hollow drums, a recorder, and heavy breathing. There are no

lyrics but you are hooked listening to what might come next in this melodic story.



My favorite track comes a few songs in, “I Hope You Get It,” has the pauses, buildups, and synthetic

melody of classic future bass songs but begins like an Alternative Rock ballad. This was a song I had

loved and heard here and there for years, but never really put a name or artist to it. Finding it on this

album with nine other tracks made it even better.



The very last track, “Perfect Run,” is a perfectly crafted six minute close to the album. In the previous

tracks, most were calming and could be listening to at any time with occasional lifts in the beat that

made you feel euphoric. It starts off with a piano chord and deeper voice compared to the rest of the

album, which then leads into beats that are reminiscent of progressive house. It feels dramatic and raw,

and perfectly encapsulates the story of the album without many words. This song is the ending credits

to a movie that make you want to stay in the theater for more.



Crooked Colours has the capability of casual listening or the kind of listening where you can’t stop

because each time you find a new element to a song. Looking back at old albums make you feel like you’re finding a hidden gem and so does Crooked Colours. Listen for a musical story or a timely distraction, and

take time to appreciate the alternative/EDM goodness this album is.