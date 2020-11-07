“Cures” to Seasonal Depression

After the dreaded Daylight Savings Time, it is typical to feel a sense of existential dread and anxiety associated with the sun dropping before 5 PM. These feelings are often termed seasonal depression. Combined this year with quarantine blues and the anxiety surrounding the election with its after effects, seasonal depression seems to be more far-reaching this season. In the case that you want to “self-medicate” here are three albums that can help “cure” your seasonal depression.

Merriweather Post Pavilion-Animal Collective

The breakthrough album from the indie icons, Animal Collective, features nothing but anthems for happiness. The lyrics focus on the beauty of love and those around you and the imagery present throughout the work reminds you of summertime (see “Summertime Clothes”), a time of longer days and fewer worries. Additionally, the surreal and atmospheric production provides enough entertainment to distract your mind, even if just for a little bit.

After Laughter-Paramore

The last release from the pop-punk band soundtracked their feelings of sadness and put some danceable and unique pop production behind it. Featuring songs, such as “Hard Times” and “Fake Happy,” After Laughter perfectly details the anxieties many of us are feeling and helps us to work them out. After Laughter proves to be an exceptional aid to settling those seasonal depression waves.

Eᐧ MOᐧTION-Carly Rae Jepsen

The cult classic pop album is one of the best remedies for hard feelings. Featuring banger after banger, Eᐧ MOᐧTION truly encapsulates happiness, reminding you that good times are to come and giving you something to look forward to in the future. Plus, I always find it helpful to dance my feelings away and this album will certainly get you on your feet.

While these albums might help to alleviate the feelings associated with seasonal depression, I would like to stress that in no case should these be used as remedies for serious cases of depression, anxiety, or other mental health issues. If you or a loved one is struggling during this time, it is recommended to visit a licensed therapist or seek other medical treatment.