One of my favorite times to listen to music is when I’m in the car, whether I’m the one driving or I’m in the passenger’s seat in charge of the aux. In my opinion, though, driving requires a specific type of playlist. I decided I would make a driving playlist full of songs that I think are perfect for all types of car rides, whether that be chill, late-night drives or more upbeat drives. This playlist has a wide variety of songs, so you should be able to find something that fits whatever mood you may be in during your car ride.