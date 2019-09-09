Episode 78 – An Interview With Gatson

9.5.19 Gatson is a talented rapper and good friends of ours from Champaign, Il. Over the past few year he has been making a lot of noise not only in in local area, but has travelled all over the country and Europe performing at music festivals at each destination. His upcoming album, Draft Day, will be releasing October 4th.

