Fall Blues Begone Playlist

Living with the fluxes of Champaign weather, we can deny the end of Summer until about mid-October.

However, the red and orange leaves coupled with the reemergence of flannels it looks like Fall is finally

here. The chilly weather and midterm season can get you down, but do not worry! That just means it’s

time for new music. There are some odes to Fall, with “we fell in love in October” and “November,” but

other than that this playlist can take you many places. Songs across genres like alternative, electronic,

and hip-hop. Overall, it is a playlist that offers a range of happiness and excitement so probably not the

best to listen to if you need a good cry instead. The changing of seasons and the stress of midterms can

always be a difficult time, but each year I found myself falling into new music while studying or taking

time to destress. One thing that has stayed the same this year is music, so find the beauty in that if the

pretty fall leaves are not enough!